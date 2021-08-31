2009 Infiniti G37

+ taxes & licensing
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
2009 Infinity G37X AWD Luxury sedan with automatic transmission , 6 cyl. and loaded with great options
only 163,000 km
..sunroof, heated seats , leather seats , power seat, and more ,,,,
This G37X has been kept in great condition, ,.must be seen...
Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,remote entry
3.7 litre 6 cylinder ....
PRICED to Sell at only $9,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
office : 204 414-9210
cell / text 204 998 0203
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
See link below for Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: murray@dealswithintegrity.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
