Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Infiniti G37

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Contact Seller
2009 Infiniti G37

2009 Infiniti G37

Sedan G37X Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Infiniti G37

Sedan G37X Luxury AWD

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  1. 7692922
  2. 7692922
  3. 7692922
  4. 7692922
  5. 7692922
  6. 7692922
  7. 7692922
  8. 7692922
  9. 7692922
  10. 7692922
  11. 7692922
  12. 7692922
  13. 7692922
  14. 7692922
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7692922
  • Stock #: 2009g37X
  • VIN: JNKCV61F09M363133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2009g37X
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Infinity G37X AWD Luxury sedan with automatic transmission , 6 cyl. and loaded with great options

only 163,000 km
..sunroof, heated seats , leather seats , power seat, and more ,,,,

This G37X has been kept in great condition, ,.must be seen...

Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,remote entry

3.7 litre 6 cylinder ....


PRICED to Sell at only $9,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office : 204 414-9210

cell / text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
See link below for Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: murray@dealswithintegrity.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Start
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

2009 Infiniti G37 Se...
 163,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 181,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot EXL...
 170,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

Call Dealer

204-998-XXXX

(click to show)

204-998-0203

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory