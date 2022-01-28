Menu
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE with gts spoiler / body trim , automatic only 117,000 km

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE with gts spoiler / body trim , automatic only 117,000 km

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

Used
  • Listing ID: 8182428
  • VIN: JA3AU26U39U610607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Mitshubishi Lancer SE with gts spoiler / body trim pkg , in great condition

only 117,000 km , that's less than 6 years of driving

automatic transmission, remote start

2.0 4 cyl engine ,

Sits on new michelin winter tires on alloy rims

Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more

Safety and Service just completed including fresh oil change ,

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 8,995

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203 or @ office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

