$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE with gts spoiler / body trim , automatic only 117,000 km
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8182428
- VIN: JA3AU26U39U610607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Mitshubishi Lancer SE with gts spoiler / body trim pkg , in great condition
only 117,000 km , that's less than 6 years of driving
automatic transmission, remote start
2.0 4 cyl engine ,
Sits on new michelin winter tires on alloy rims
Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more
Safety and Service just completed including fresh oil change ,
SALE PRICED ONLY $ 8,995
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203 or @ office 204 414 9210
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.