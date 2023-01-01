Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Contact Seller
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS heated seats , sunroof , leather - 7 seater - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS heated seats , sunroof , leather - 7 seater - AWD

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  1. 9445602
  2. 9445602
  3. 9445602
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9445602
  • Stock #: 2009 ourlander
  • VIN: JA4MT41XX9Z605481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2009 ourlander
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DEAL Pending

2009 Mitshubishi Outlander XLS AWD SUV

AVAILBLE SOON !!

7 seater with 2 wheel drive and awd modes

WITH only 178 ,000 km's

3.0 litre 6 cylinder....

Heated seats, leather, sunroof
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

currently on winter tires - original alloys with A/S tires

included.

SALE PRICED only $ 9,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Equalizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

2012 Volvo C30 T5 Co...
 109,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Pilot EX-...
 172,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 131,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

Call Dealer

204-998-XXXX

(click to show)

204-998-0203

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory