2009 Mitsubishi Outlander
XLS heated seats , sunroof , leather - 7 seater - AWD
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
- Listing ID: 9445602
- Stock #: 2009 ourlander
- VIN: JA4MT41XX9Z605481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DEAL Pending
2009 Mitshubishi Outlander XLS AWD SUV
AVAILBLE SOON !!
7 seater with 2 wheel drive and awd modes
WITH only 178 ,000 km's
3.0 litre 6 cylinder....
Heated seats, leather, sunroof
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
currently on winter tires - original alloys with A/S tires
included.
SALE PRICED only $ 9,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
