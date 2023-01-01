2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9445602

9445602 Stock #: 2009 ourlander

2009 ourlander VIN: JA4MT41XX9Z605481

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2009 ourlander

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Equalizer Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.