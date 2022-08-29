$CALL+ tax & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2009 Nissan Murano
LE
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9102529
- VIN: JN8AZ18W69W202610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5LTR
A/C
Power telescopic tilt steering
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated leather seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Power liftgate
Rear heated seats
Adjustable headlights
CD changer
Bluetooth
174,000kms!
Back up camera
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba SUV!
Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW WINTER HOURS***
EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
Monday 9am 6pm
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 6pm
Thursday 9am 6pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday 10am 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
