2009 Nissan Murano

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

LE

2009 Nissan Murano

LE

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9102529
  VIN: JN8AZ18W69W202610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5LTR
A/C
Power telescopic tilt steering
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated leather seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Power liftgate
Rear heated seats
Adjustable headlights
CD changer
Bluetooth
174,000kms!
Back up camera
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba SUV!

Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW WINTER HOURS***

EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

Monday 9am 6pm
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 6pm
Thursday 9am 6pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday 10am 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

