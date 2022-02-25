$14,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura MDX
Advance Elite package !!
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
- Listing ID: 8299005
- Stock #: 2010mdx adv elite
- VIN: 2HNYD2H7XAH000437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Acura MDX Advance Elite package , 7 seater
AWD SUV with all the options and
rear entertainment system (DVD)
VERY HARD TO FIND SUV
3.7 litre 6 cylinder ....209,000 km's
well equipped with great options
..DVD , sunroof power driver seat, heated .cooled leather front seats , back up camera , blue tooth , p and more and more
see option details below .
Zero Accidents and extensive regular maintainence done by previous owner.
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry , rear air and heat
Fresh safety and maintainance just completed...
SALE PRICED only $14,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
Vehicle Features
