Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Acura MDX

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Contact Seller
2010 Acura MDX

2010 Acura MDX

Advance Elite package !!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Acura MDX

Advance Elite package !!

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  1. 8299005
  2. 8299005
  3. 8299005
  4. 8299005
  5. 8299005
  6. 8299005
  7. 8299005
  8. 8299005
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8299005
  • Stock #: 2010mdx adv elite
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H7XAH000437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2010mdx adv elite
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Acura MDX Advance Elite package , 7 seater

AWD SUV with all the options and

rear entertainment system (DVD)

VERY HARD TO FIND SUV

3.7 litre 6 cylinder ....209,000 km's

well equipped with great options
..DVD , sunroof power driver seat, heated .cooled leather front seats , back up camera , blue tooth , p and more and more

see option details below .

Zero Accidents and extensive regular maintainence done by previous owner.

Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry , rear air and heat

Fresh safety and maintainance just completed...

SALE PRICED only $14,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

2009 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 117,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Accord Cr...
 127,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GX ...
 163,800 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

Call Dealer

204-998-XXXX

(click to show)

204-998-0203

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory