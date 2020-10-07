Menu
2010 Buick Enclave

131,000 KM

$14,975

+ tax & licensing
$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2010 Buick Enclave

2010 Buick Enclave

CXL2

2010 Buick Enclave

CXL2

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6210249
  • VIN: 5GALVCED7AJ118474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat (White)
  • Interior Colour Cocoa/light cashmere (392)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6LTR
ONLY 131,000kms!
A/C
Power tilt steering
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Heated & air conditioned seats
CD player with auxiliary input
Original Manitoba SUV!
7 passengers / 3rd row seating
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Chrome wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Claims free SUV!

$14,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Colour-keyed carpeting w/1st & 2nd row floor mats
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
4-wheel independent suspension
Child security rear door locks
Front Halogen Fog Lamps
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable assist pwr steering
Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist
Battery run down protection
Brushed aluminum roof rails
Quiet Tuning
Body-coloured rear spoiler
Chrome beltline moulding
HID projector headlamps w/blue tint lenses
Light tint windshield
Dark tint rear windows & liftgate glass
Intermittent front & rear windshield wipers w/washers
Pwr rear liftgate
Leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: wood accents & audio controls
Pwr front windows -inc: driver & front passenger express up/down & rear disable
Audible & visible theft deterrent system
Under-floor rear storage compartment
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensor
Driver & front passenger side impact air bags
Rear view camera system w/rear view mirror display
Height adjustable front row seat belts w/pretensioners
Child safety "LATCH" system
Fixed hex antenna
115V pwr outlet
Pwr tilt & telescoping steering column
3.16 Axle Ratio
Steerable headlamps
170-amp alternator
Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
Body-coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals, memory feature, driver side electrochromic
Compact spare tire, limited use only
Front centre console -inc: armrest, storage & universal home remote
Lighting -inc: centre & cargo dome, 1st & 2nd row reading lights, entry, exit & theatre dimming features
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, front passenger, second row, third row
Bluetooth system -inc: microphone, voice recognition
XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
1st, 2nd & 3rd row curtain air bags
3.6L DI VVT V6 ENGINE
Pwr 4-wheel front & rear anti-lock disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

