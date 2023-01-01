Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Cadillac Escalade

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
2010 Cadillac Escalade

2010 Cadillac Escalade

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Cadillac Escalade

Base

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 9463081
  2. 9463081
  3. 9463081
  4. 9463081
  5. 9463081
  6. 9463081
  7. 9463081
  8. 9463081
  9. 9463081
  10. 9463081
  11. 9463081
  12. 9463081
  13. 9463081
  14. 9463081
  15. 9463081
  16. 9463081
  17. 9463081
  18. 9463081
  19. 9463081
Contact Seller

$26,975

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9463081
  • VIN: 1GYUKAEF7AR113241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2LTR
A/C
Power tilt steering
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Power pedals
Memory seat (driver's)
Heated & air conditioned seats
Rear heated seats
AM/FM radio with CD player
3rd row seating / 7 passengers
191,000kms!
Factory remote starter
Power liftgate
22" chrome wheels
Newer tires
Fog lights
Sunroof
CLAIM FREE SUV!
Pride of ownership shows!

$26,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***WINTER HOURS***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 106,000 KM
$17,975 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT
 229,000 KM
$20,475 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 173,000 KM
$24,975 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory