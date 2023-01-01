$26,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2010 Cadillac Escalade
Base
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$26,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9463081
- VIN: 1GYUKAEF7AR113241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2LTR
A/C
Power tilt steering
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Power pedals
Memory seat (driver's)
Heated & air conditioned seats
Rear heated seats
AM/FM radio with CD player
3rd row seating / 7 passengers
191,000kms!
Factory remote starter
Power liftgate
22" chrome wheels
Newer tires
Fog lights
Sunroof
CLAIM FREE SUV!
Pride of ownership shows!
$26,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***WINTER HOURS***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.