2010 Ford F-150

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,975

+ tax & licensing
$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Lariat

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7055048
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV5AFC18594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.4LTR
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Heated & air conditioned seats
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
175,000kms!
Factory remote starter
Buckets & console
Chrome wheels
Fog lights

$19,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

