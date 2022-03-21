$13,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2010 Ford Taurus
LIMITED
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$13,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8782769
- VIN: 1FAHP2JW0AG103785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5LTR
A/C
Telescopic tilt steering
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Power pedals
Heated & air conditioned seats
Rear heated seats
5 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
NAV
192,000kms!
Back up sensors
Alloy wheels
Sunroof
Original Manitoba, ACCIDENT FREE car!
$13,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW SUMMER HOURS***
EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022
Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
