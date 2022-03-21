Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Taurus

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Taurus

2010 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 8782769
  2. 8782769
  3. 8782769
  4. 8782769
  5. 8782769
  6. 8782769
  7. 8782769
  8. 8782769
  9. 8782769
  10. 8782769
  11. 8782769
  12. 8782769
  13. 8782769
  14. 8782769
  15. 8782769
Contact Seller

$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8782769
  • VIN: 1FAHP2JW0AG103785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5LTR
A/C
Telescopic tilt steering
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Power pedals
Heated & air conditioned seats
Rear heated seats
5 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
NAV
192,000kms!
Back up sensors
Alloy wheels
Sunroof
Original Manitoba, ACCIDENT FREE car!

$13,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW SUMMER HOURS***

EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022

Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Massage
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1
 7,700 KM
$20,975 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT
 222,000 KM
$13,975 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL
 164,000 KM
$16,975 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory