$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203
2010 Honda CR-V
EX-L heated seats, leather seats , sun roof AWD
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9338914
- Stock #: 2010 crv exl
- VIN: 5J6RE4H74AL800411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2010 crv exl
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda CRV EXL AWD SUV
WITH only 172, 000 km's
2.5 litre 4 cylinder....
/ zero accidents
Pride of ownership shows through this vehicle.
Heated Seats , sunroof , leather
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more
Really in overall great condition
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
SALE PRICED only $14,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
cell/text 204 998 0203
office 204 414-9210
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.