2010 Honda CR-V

172,000 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

204-998-0203

EX-L heated seats, leather seats , sun roof AWD

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9338914
  • Stock #: 2010 crv exl
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H74AL800411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2010 crv exl
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda CRV EXL AWD SUV

WITH only 172, 000 km's

2.5 litre 4 cylinder....

/ zero accidents

Pride of ownership shows through this vehicle.

Heated Seats , sunroof , leather

Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more

Really in overall great condition

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

SALE PRICED only $14,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

cell/text 204 998 0203
office 204 414-9210


Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

