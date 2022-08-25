Menu
2010 Hyundai Genesis

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2010 Hyundai Genesis

2010 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0 Turbo Coupe

2010 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0 Turbo Coupe

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9009865
  • Stock #: 2010gen coupe
  • VIN: KMHHT6KDXAU036779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2010gen coupe
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0 Turbo

2.0 litre 4 cylinder turbo ....

6 speed manual transmission

Brand new front struts and brakes all around

Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more

209,000 km

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

SALE PRICED only $8,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

