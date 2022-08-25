$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203
2010 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 2.0 Turbo Coupe
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9009865
- Stock #: 2010gen coupe
- VIN: KMHHT6KDXAU036779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0 Turbo
2.0 litre 4 cylinder turbo ....
6 speed manual transmission
Brand new front struts and brakes all around
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more
209,000 km
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
SALE PRICED only $8,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
