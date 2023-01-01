Menu
2010 Jeep Liberty

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Rocky Mountain 4x4 sunroof

Rocky Mountain 4x4 sunroof

Location

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

161,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10180362
  • Stock #: 2010 liberty
  • VIN: 1J4PN2GK9AW177397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2010 liberty
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Jeep Liberty 4x4 SUV

really great looking Jeep !!

WITH only 161, 000 km's

zero accidents

Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control , sunroof

Really in overall good condition

SALE PRICED only $10,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Unit C - 817 Kapelus dr. West St.Paul

cell/text 204 998 0203 for appointment
office 204 414-9210

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

