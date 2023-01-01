$10,995+ tax & licensing
204-998-0203
2010 Jeep Liberty
Rocky Mountain 4x4 sunroof
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
$10,995
- Listing ID: 10180362
- Stock #: 2010 liberty
- VIN: 1J4PN2GK9AW177397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Jeep Liberty 4x4 SUV
really great looking Jeep !!
WITH only 161, 000 km's
zero accidents
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control , sunroof
Really in overall good condition
SALE PRICED only $10,995
PST and GST not included
Unit C - 817 Kapelus dr. West St.Paul
cell/text 204 998 0203 for appointment
office 204 414-9210
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
