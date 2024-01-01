Menu
<p><strong>2010 Mazda 3 sedan gs 4 cyl front wheel drive</strong></p><p><strong>only 127,800 km - thats 6 ½ years of driving</strong></p><p><strong>Great student or commuter car !!</strong></p><p><strong>Brand new true 4 season tires all around</strong></p><p><strong>winter / summer designated tires</strong></p><p><strong>manual transmission , air conditioning , cruise</strong></p><p><strong>control , blue tooth , sunroof</strong></p><p><strong>2.0 litre 4 cylinder with great gas mileage ....</strong></p><p><strong>zero accidents/ one owner</strong></p><p><strong>prices at $9,995 plus gst/pst</strong><br><br><strong>power windows and locks ,remote entry</strong><br><strong>just spent well over $2,500 on safety and maintenance related items, including new air conditioning compressor, saves you money in the long run !!</strong></p><p><strong>synthetic oil / filter change</strong></p><p><strong>fresh safety</strong></p><p><strong>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales</strong></p><p><strong>Unit C- 817 Kapelus dr Winnipeg</strong><br><br>call for appointment<strong> cell/text 204 998 0203</strong><br><br><strong>Car proof report available</strong><br><br><strong>Current Manitoba safety</strong></p><p><strong>DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:</strong></p><p><strong>Apply : Secure Online application :</strong></p><p><strong>https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/</strong><br><br><strong>Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM</strong><br><br><strong>Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com</strong><br><br><strong>Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association</strong><br><br><strong>Lubrico Extended warranty available</strong><br><strong></strong></p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

127,800 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda3 5 spd manual only 127,800 km sunroof

2010 Mazda3 5 spd manual only 127,800 km sunroof

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

Used
127,800KM
VIN JM1BL1SF0A1144814

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2010mazda3
  • Mileage 127,800 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

MP3 Capability

