$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5089892
  • Stock #: 2010mazda3155k
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF0A1193690
Exterior Colour
Aluminum Metallic Mica (Silver)
Interior Colour
Black (BS9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2010 Mazda3 GS automatic 4 door sedan
Great condition with only 155,000 km
Air conditioning , power windows and locks , remote entry , blue tooth , cruise control

Brand new tires all around

2.0 litre 4 cylinder ....excellent fuel economy ...

SALE PRICED $7,500

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

204 414-9210

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing: http://www.epicdealersolutions.ca See link below for Secure Online application :

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: murray@dealswithintegrity.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
  • Centre console w/lid
  • Rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Day/night rearview mirror
  • Illuminated glove compartment
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • (2) 12V pwr outlets
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front side-impact air bags
  • Integrated child seat anchor brackets
  • Side-impact door beams
  • All seating position 3-point seat belts
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Moulded cloth door trim
  • Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
  • Black grille w/plated grille bar
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Exterior
  • P205/55R16 all-season tires
Suspension
  • Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • Front bucket seats w/active headrests
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Additional Features
  • 16" Alloy Wheels
  • Internal Trunk Release
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear heater ducts
  • Ignition key illumination
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front ventilated & rear solid pwr disc brakes
  • Dual front cupholders
  • (3) passenger assist handles
  • passenger side seatback pocket
  • aux input jack
  • Front/rear side curtain air bags
  • Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
  • Sporty exhaust outlet garnish
  • Silver finish on inner door handle
  • Exterior temperature gauge
  • Rear door bottle holders
  • Trunk/cargo light
  • Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
  • Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
  • Whiplash-reducing adjustable front seat head restraints
  • Anti-theft alarm
  • Air conditioning w/micronAir filter
  • Silver IP decoration panel
  • Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
  • 2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile
  • Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters
  • Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/sport mode
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, MP3 capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

