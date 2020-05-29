2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Map Lights

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Halogen Headlamps

Temporary spare tire

Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders

(2) coat hooks

Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders

Centre console w/lid

Rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers

Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel

Custom fitted front/rear floor mats Comfort Illuminated Entry

Day/night rearview mirror

Illuminated glove compartment Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

(2) 12V pwr outlets

Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch Safety Child safety rear door locks

Front side-impact air bags

Integrated child seat anchor brackets

Side-impact door beams

All seating position 3-point seat belts Trim Body-colour door handles

Moulded cloth door trim

Body-colour heated pwr mirrors

Black grille w/plated grille bar Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Exterior P205/55R16 all-season tires Suspension Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs Seating Front bucket seats w/active headrests

60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function

Additional Features 16" Alloy Wheels

Internal Trunk Release

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear heater ducts

Ignition key illumination

Driver foot rest

Front ventilated & rear solid pwr disc brakes

Dual front cupholders

(3) passenger assist handles

passenger side seatback pocket

aux input jack

Front/rear side curtain air bags

Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors

Sporty exhaust outlet garnish

Silver finish on inner door handle

Exterior temperature gauge

Rear door bottle holders

Trunk/cargo light

Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution

Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor

Whiplash-reducing adjustable front seat head restraints

Anti-theft alarm

Air conditioning w/micronAir filter

Silver IP decoration panel

Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs

2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine

Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile

Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters

Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags

5-speed automatic transmission w/sport mode

AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, MP3 capability

