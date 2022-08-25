$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander
LS
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
$9,995
- Listing ID: 9009862
- Stock #: 2010 outlander suv
- VIN: JA4JT3AX5AZ608368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mitshubishi Outlander AWD SUV
7 seater with 2 wheel drive and awd modes
WITH only 150 ,000 km's
3.0 litre 6 cylinder....
just over only 7 years of driving !!!
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more
Really in overall great condition
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
SALE PRICED only $9,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
