2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

LS

LS

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9009862
  • Stock #: 2010 outlander suv
  • VIN: JA4JT3AX5AZ608368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2010 outlander suv
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mitshubishi Outlander AWD SUV

7 seater with 2 wheel drive and awd modes

WITH only 150 ,000 km's

3.0 litre 6 cylinder....

just over only 7 years of driving !!!

Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more

Really in overall great condition

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

SALE PRICED only $9,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

