2010 Nissan Altima

177,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2.5 S sunroof , leather , heated seats

2.5 S sunroof , leather , heated seats

Location

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 2010altimacoupe
  VIN: 1N4AL2EP6AC184475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan Coupe 2.5S with sunroof , leather , heated seats.

Very hard to find sporty 2 door Altima coupe

Leather interior with really nice options - .automatic transmission, heated seats , sunroof and more ,,,,

Brand new all season tires all around


2.5 litre 4 cylinder ....only 177, 000 km's

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

PRICED to sell at only $ 10,995

PST and GST not included

call or text to set up appointment

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

