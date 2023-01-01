$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-998-0203
2010 Nissan Altima
2.5 S sunroof , leather , heated seats
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10180359
- Stock #: 2010altimacoupe
- VIN: 1N4AL2EP6AC184475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Nissan Coupe 2.5S with sunroof , leather , heated seats.
Very hard to find sporty 2 door Altima coupe
Leather interior with really nice options - .automatic transmission, heated seats , sunroof and more ,,,,
Brand new all season tires all around
2.5 litre 4 cylinder ....only 177, 000 km's
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
PRICED to sell at only $ 10,995
PST and GST not included
call or text to set up appointment
cell : call / text 204 998 0203
office: 204 414-9210
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
