204-998-0203
2010 Nissan Altima
2.5 4 cyl SL Loaded 4 door sedan sunroof heated seats
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
$10,495
- Listing ID: 9144847
- Stock #: 2010altima sedan
- VIN: 1N4AL2AP8AC107158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon
2010 Nissan Altima SL model , 4 cyl, 4 door sedan with only 150,000 km, brand new all season tires all around
Really great condition and below average km's
leather , heated seats ,sunroof , push button start, keyless entry, bluetooth, and more!
Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,
2.5 litre 4 cylinder ....great fuel economy
NOW SALE PRICED $ 10,495
PST and GST not included
synthetic oil / filter change
fresh safety
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
