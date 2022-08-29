Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

150,000 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 4 cyl SL Loaded 4 door sedan sunroof heated seats

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 4 cyl SL Loaded 4 door sedan sunroof heated seats

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9144847
  Stock #: 2010altima sedan
  VIN: 1N4AL2AP8AC107158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2010altima sedan
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon

2010 Nissan Altima SL model , 4 cyl, 4 door sedan with only 150,000 km, brand new all season tires all around

Really great condition and below average km's

leather , heated seats ,sunroof , push button start, keyless entry, bluetooth, and more!

Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,

2.5 litre 4 cylinder ....great fuel economy

NOW SALE PRICED $ 10,495

PST and GST not included

synthetic oil / filter change

fresh safety

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

