2010 Subaru Impreza

115,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2010 Subaru Impreza

2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i awd hatchback automatic

2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i awd hatchback automatic

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8377587
  • Stock #: 2010imprezahaatchback
  • VIN: JF1GH6A62AH819453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2010imprezahaatchback
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Subaru Imprezza AWD Hatchback only 115,000 km, 2.5i

Automatic transmission, 2.5 4 cyl

Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more

Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change ,

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 10,995

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203 or @ office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-XXXX

204-998-0203

