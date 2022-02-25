$10,995+ tax & licensing
204-998-0203
2010 Subaru Impreza
2.5i awd hatchback automatic
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
$10,995
- Listing ID: 8377587
- Stock #: 2010imprezahaatchback
- VIN: JF1GH6A62AH819453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Subaru Imprezza AWD Hatchback only 115,000 km, 2.5i
Automatic transmission, 2.5 4 cyl
Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more
Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change ,
SALE PRICED ONLY $ 10,995
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203 or @ office 204 414 9210
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
Vehicle Features
