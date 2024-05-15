Menu
<p>2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT Ext Cab 2WD</p><p>2.9LTR 4cyl<br>A/C<br>Tilt<br>Cruise<br>Power steering<br>5 passengers<br>AM/FM radio<br>ONLY 164,000kms!<br>Tinted windows<br>Alloy wheels<br>Fog lights<br>Economical transportation!</p><p>$13,975 Safetied<br>Fianncing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd<br>www.FineRideAutoSales.ca</p><p>Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300<br>Text: 204-226-1790<br>View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street</p><p>DLR# 4614<br>**Plus applicable taxes**</p><p></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><i><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;><strong><u>***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2024***</u></strong></span></i></span></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Monday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Tuesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Wednesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Thursday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Friday 9am to 5pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Saturday 10am to 2pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Sunday CLOSED</span></span></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><i><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;><strong>***CLOSED SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAYS FOR LONG WEEKENDS***</strong></span></i></span></p>

2011 Chevrolet Colorado