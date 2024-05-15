$13,975+ tax & licensing
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$13,975
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT Ext Cab 2WD
2.9LTR 4cyl
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power steering
5 passengers
AM/FM radio
ONLY 164,000kms!
Tinted windows
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Economical transportation!
$13,975 Safetied
Fianncing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2024***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
***CLOSED SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAYS FOR LONG WEEKENDS***
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
