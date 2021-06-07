Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$15,975

+ tax & licensing
$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

WT

WT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7283513
  • VIN: 1GCRKPEA1BZ404080

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power steering
CD player with auxiliary input
6 passengers
ONLY 150,000kms!
Step bars
Remote starter
Steel wheels
Original Manitoba truck!

$15,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
