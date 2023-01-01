$17,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$17,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9456313
- VIN: 3GCPKSEA9BG201528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8LTR
ONLY 106,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
6 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
Remote starter
Brand new tires
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!
REBUILT STATUS!
$17,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***WINTER HOURS***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.