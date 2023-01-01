Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 9456313
  2. 9456313
  3. 9456313
  4. 9456313
  5. 9456313
  6. 9456313
  7. 9456313
  8. 9456313
  9. 9456313
  10. 9456313
  11. 9456313
  12. 9456313
  13. 9456313
  14. 9456313
  15. 9456313
  16. 9456313
  17. 9456313
  18. 9456313
  19. 9456313
  20. 9456313
Contact Seller

$17,975

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9456313
  • VIN: 3GCPKSEA9BG201528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8LTR
ONLY 106,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
6 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
Remote starter
Brand new tires
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!
REBUILT STATUS!

$17,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***WINTER HOURS***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 106,000 KM
$17,975 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT
 229,000 KM
$20,475 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 173,000 KM
$24,975 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory