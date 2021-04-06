2011 Ford Edge

$13,975 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6833978

6833978 VIN: 2FMDK4JC1BBB22682

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Tan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

