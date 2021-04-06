Menu
2011 Ford Edge

108,000 KM

$13,975

+ tax & licensing
$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2011 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6833978
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC1BBB22682

Vehicle Details

  Interior Colour Tan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5LTR
ONLY 108,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Heated seats
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
Factory remote starter
Alloy wheels
Original Manitoba SUV
Pride of ownership shows!

$13,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

