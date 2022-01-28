Menu
2011 Ford F-150

177,000 KM

$24,975

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

FX4

2011 Ford F-150

FX4

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$24,975

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8244024
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET8BFA89639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5LTR Ecoboost
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Power pedals
Power rear sliding window
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
CD player with USB & auxiliary input
ONLY 177,000kms!
5 passengers
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Spray N' box liner
Aluminum wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba truck!

$24,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Audio Input
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

