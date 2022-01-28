$24,975+ tax & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2011 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
$24,975
- Listing ID: 8244024
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET8BFA89639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5LTR Ecoboost
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Power pedals
Power rear sliding window
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
CD player with USB & auxiliary input
ONLY 177,000kms!
5 passengers
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Spray N' box liner
Aluminum wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba truck!
$24,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
