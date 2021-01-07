Menu
2011 Ford Focus

156,000 KM

$6,475

+ tax & licensing
$6,475

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2011 Ford Focus

2011 Ford Focus

SE

2011 Ford Focus

SE

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$6,475

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6422707
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FN7BW138594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sangria Red Metallic (Red)
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black (FW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Heated seats
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
5 passengers
156,000kms!
Factory remote starter
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Original Manitoba car!

$6,475 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
2.0L DOHC I4 Duratec engine
Tilt Steering Column
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
60/40 split-folding rear bench seats
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch down on driver-side
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Front seat side air bags
Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
P195/60R15 all-season tires
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
110-amp alternator
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic ignition
Side intrusion door beams
Self-adjusting clutch rear linkage
3.56 axle ratio
Control blade independent rear suspension
Spare tire nut wrench & jack
SIRIUS satellite radio w/(6) month prepaid subscription
Front visor mirrors w/covers
Passenger seatback map pocket
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Maintenance-free battery w/battery saver
Body colour front bumper
Clear tail lamp lenses w/grey housing
Chrome pwr heated mirrors
Colour keyed front/rear floormats w/driver retention hook
Metallic instrument panel applique
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Interior remote trunk release
Front door intergral map pockets w/cup holders
SOS post crash alert system
Front seat adjustable head restraints
(2) 12-volt pwr points
Chrome interior door handles
Chrome 2-bar grille
Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring, pretensioners, BeltMinder
Centre floor console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) front cup holders, (1) rear cup holder
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltmider w/audio mute
Lighting -inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming, map lights, rear dome lamp
Instrument cluster w/message centre, outside temp, tachometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

