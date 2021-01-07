2011 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 2.0L DOHC I4 Duratec engine Convenience Tilt Steering Column Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Seating Driver Seat Height Adjuster 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch down on driver-side Safety Child safety rear door locks Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions Front seat side air bags Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Exterior P195/60R15 all-season tires Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM 110-amp alternator Front stabilizer bar Electronic ignition Side intrusion door beams Self-adjusting clutch rear linkage 3.56 axle ratio Control blade independent rear suspension Spare tire nut wrench & jack SIRIUS satellite radio w/(6) month prepaid subscription Front visor mirrors w/covers Passenger seatback map pocket Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags Front/rear side curtain air bags Maintenance-free battery w/battery saver Body colour front bumper Clear tail lamp lenses w/grey housing Chrome pwr heated mirrors Colour keyed front/rear floormats w/driver retention hook Metallic instrument panel applique Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Interior remote trunk release Front door intergral map pockets w/cup holders SOS post crash alert system Front seat adjustable head restraints (2) 12-volt pwr points Chrome interior door handles Chrome 2-bar grille Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring, pretensioners, BeltMinder Centre floor console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) front cup holders, (1) rear cup holder MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltmider w/audio mute Lighting -inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming, map lights, rear dome lamp Instrument cluster w/message centre, outside temp, tachometer

