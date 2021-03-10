Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

137,000 KM

$14,975

+ tax & licensing
$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Reg Cab Long Box RWD

SLE Reg Cab Long Box RWD

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

137,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6803174
  • VIN: 1GTN1VEA0BZ341768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
3 passengers
137,000kms!
Factory remote starter
Alloy wheels
Box liner
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!

$14,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

