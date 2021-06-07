Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

182,000 KM

$18,975

+ tax & licensing
$18,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

W/T

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

W/T

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$18,975

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7213928
  • VIN: 1GTN2TEX0BZ107863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power steering
CD player with auxiliary input
3 passengers
182,000kms!
Chrome step bars
6.5' box
2" leveling kit
20" chrome wheels
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Privacy glass
Remote starter
Claim free truck!

$18,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

