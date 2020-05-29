Menu
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2011 Honda CR-V EX-L

EX-L

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,995KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5089895
  • Stock #: 2011crvexl
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H78BL823157
Exterior Colour
Alabaster Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Black (BK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2010 Honda CRV EXL in great conditon ....Loaded AWD SUV 4 cyl with sunroof , leather seats, power driver seat , heated seats and more.

Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , alloy wheels an

Great 4 cylinder AWD SUV

New tires all around and remote start

SALE ONLY $10,995

2.4 litre 4 cylinder

205,000 km

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Phone:204 414-9210

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

NO EXTRA FEES OR PRICE GAMES

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Secure Online application via:

https://secure.thewebshop.ca/epic/application.php

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: murray@dealswithintegrity.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Safety
  • Security System
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • (3) rear 3-point seat belts
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • CENTRE CONSOLE
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Chrome grille inserts
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
Powertrain
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Comfort
  • Door-pocket storage bins
  • Upper & lower glove compartments
Additional Features
  • XM SATELLITE RADIO
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Outside temp indicator
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
  • digital trip meter
  • Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • (3) 12V pwr outlets
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Average fuel consumption indicator
  • Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
  • Illuminated cargo compartment
  • Chrome tailgate garnish
  • Dual-deck cargo shelf
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • Privacy-tinted glass
  • Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
  • Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
  • Auto-on/off headlights
  • 17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
  • Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
  • RealTime 4-wheel drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

