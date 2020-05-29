2011 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda CRV EXL in great conditon ....Loaded AWD SUV 4 cyl with sunroof , leather seats, power driver seat , heated seats and more.
Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , alloy wheels an
Great 4 cylinder AWD SUV
New tires all around and remote start
SALE ONLY $10,995
2.4 litre 4 cylinder
205,000 km
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Phone:204 414-9210
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
NO EXTRA FEES OR PRICE GAMES
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://secure.thewebshop.ca/epic/application.php
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: murray@dealswithintegrity.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4