2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
+ taxes & licensing
3.5LTR
A/C
Power telescopic steering
Power windows
Power locks
Power folding mirrors
Power heated seats
Power rear shade
Power trunk (closing)
Dual memory seats
Heated steering wheels
Power head rests
147,000kms!
CD player
Navigation system
Bluetooth
20" Core Racing rims
Fog lights
Sunroof
$16,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4