2011 Nissan Titan

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2011 Nissan Titan

2011 Nissan Titan

SL King Cab SWB Leather blue tooth 4x4 pickup

2011 Nissan Titan

SL King Cab SWB Leather blue tooth 4x4 pickup

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8028133
  • Stock #: 2011titan4x4pickup
  • VIN: 1N6AA0CC6BN311250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2011titan4x4pickup
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Nissan Titan 4x4 King cab pickup truck SWB in great condition.

Leather heated seats, console shifter, blue tooth , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , tonneau cover and more

Over $2000 just spent on Safety and Service including new brakes all around (pads / rotors) abs sensor , control arms, new battery and more

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 18, 995

5. 6 litre 8 cylinder with 190,000 km

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203
@ office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Car proof report available , Manitoba truck

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

