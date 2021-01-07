Menu
2011 RAM 1500

217,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,475

+ tax & licensing
$14,475

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

SLT **SOLD**

2011 RAM 1500

SLT **SOLD**

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$14,475

+ taxes & licensing

217,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6422710
  VIN: 1D7RV1GT6BS593987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl (Black)
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior (MJV3)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**SOLD**

5.7LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power rear sliding window
CD player with auxiliary input
217,000 HIGHWAY kms!
6 passengers
Alloy wheels
Brand new tires
Factory remote starter
Front & rear chrome bumpers

$14,475
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Cal: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Rear dome lamp
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Automatic halogen headlamps
Full-Size Spare Tire
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
17" steel spare wheel
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Tire carrier winch
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Bright grille
Sentry key theft deterrent system
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
Front license plate bracket
Bright front bumper
Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
Floor tunnel insulation
7-Pin Wiring Harness
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Locking Tailgate
Carpeted floor covering
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Bright Rear Bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
HD front axle
Tip start electronic starting feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Dual assist handles
Rear under seat storage compartment
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Body-colour upper front fascia
Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
Chrome accent shift knob
700-amp maintenance-free battery
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
6' 4" cargo box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

