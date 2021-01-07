2011 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Rear dome lamp Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column Overhead Console CARGO LAMP Variable intermittent windshield wipers Automatic halogen headlamps Safety Full-Size Spare Tire ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Dual note horn Front seat belt height adjusters Front seat side-impact airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags 17" steel spare wheel Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Tire carrier winch Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Fixed long mast antenna Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Trim Bright grille Security Sentry key theft deterrent system

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar 160-amp alternator Front license plate bracket Bright front bumper Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case Floor tunnel insulation 7-Pin Wiring Harness MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners Locking Tailgate Carpeted floor covering Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel Bright Rear Bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields HD engine cooling 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE HD transmission oil cooler HD front axle Tip start electronic starting feature Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes Dual assist handles Rear under seat storage compartment 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats Body-colour upper front fascia Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents Chrome accent shift knob 700-amp maintenance-free battery HD front shock absorbers HD rear shock absorbers Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service 6' 4" cargo box

