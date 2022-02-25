$23,975+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
$23,975
- Listing ID: 8336049
- VIN: 1D7RV1CT3BS571516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 259,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power pedals
Power rear sliding window
Power heated & air conditioned seats
Heated rear seats
CD player with auxiliary input
DVD player
Navigation
259,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Tonneau cover
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Back up camera
Factory remote starter
Chrome wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Clean Carfax report!
$23,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
