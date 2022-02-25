Menu
2011 RAM 1500

259,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,975

+ tax & licensing
$23,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$23,975

+ taxes & licensing

259,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8336049
  VIN: 1D7RV1CT3BS571516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power pedals
Power rear sliding window
Power heated & air conditioned seats
Heated rear seats
CD player with auxiliary input
DVD player
Navigation
259,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Tonneau cover
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Back up camera
Factory remote starter
Chrome wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Clean Carfax report!

$23,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

