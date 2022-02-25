$12,975+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
- Listing ID: 8432310
- VIN: 1G1PF5SC1C7123652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1.4LTR turbo
ONLY 91,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
CD player
5 passengers
Factory remote starter
Sunroof
Clean Carfax report with NO CLAIMS!
$12,975
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
