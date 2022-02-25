Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,975

+ tax & licensing
$12,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$12,975

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8432310
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC1C7123652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4LTR turbo
ONLY 91,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
CD player
5 passengers
Factory remote starter
Sunroof
Clean Carfax report with NO CLAIMS!

$12,975
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

