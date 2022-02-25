2012 Chevrolet Cruze...

$12,975 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8432310

8432310 VIN: 1G1PF5SC1C7123652

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

