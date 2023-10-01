$18,975+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4X4
- 5.3LTR
- Auto
- Air
- Tilt
- Cruise
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- CD player with AUX
- ONLY 182,000KM'S ( Approximately 13,000Km's per year)
- CLAIM FREE TRUCK
- Chrome wheels
- Remote keyless entry
- 6 passengers
- Very tidy truck
$18,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
G-1649
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2023***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 3pm
Sunday CLOSED
