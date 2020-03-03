2012 Ford F-150

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience CARGO LAMP

Interval wipers Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Dual note horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features Black front/rear stone cuffs

Fixed rear window

Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist

HD shock absorbers

outside temp display

Black door handles

2-ton jack

Front dome lamp

Securilock anti-theft ignition

Black tailgate handle

Side-impact airbags

Front Coil Springs

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch

Front grab handles

Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor

3-point seat belts in all rear positions

Autolock features for child safety seats

Black urethane steering wheel

Single Exhaust

Black manual mirrors

BLACK VINYL FLOORING

Black bar-style grille w/colour-keyed surround

Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Bright headlamps

Front passenger visor mirror

Integrated map lamps

4-way driver/front passenger headrests

Cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat

Rear window solar tint glass

Front aux pwr point

3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)

6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks

78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery

Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners

Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes

Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence

Display centre -inc: trip computer, warning message, text function

