2012 Ford F-150

- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Convenience
-
- CARGO LAMP
- Interval wipers
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
-
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Safety
-
- Dual note horn
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Suspension
-
- Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
- Additional Features
-
- Black front/rear stone cuffs
- Fixed rear window
- Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
- HD shock absorbers
- outside temp display
- Black door handles
- 2-ton jack
- Front dome lamp
- Securilock anti-theft ignition
- Black tailgate handle
- Side-impact airbags
- Front Coil Springs
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
- Front grab handles
- Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
- 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
- Autolock features for child safety seats
- Black urethane steering wheel
- Single Exhaust
- Black manual mirrors
- BLACK VINYL FLOORING
- Black bar-style grille w/colour-keyed surround
- Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Bright headlamps
- Front passenger visor mirror
- Integrated map lamps
- 4-way driver/front passenger headrests
- Cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
- Rear window solar tint glass
- Front aux pwr point
- 3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
- 6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
- 78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
- Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
- Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners
- Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes
- Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
- Display centre -inc: trip computer, warning message, text function
