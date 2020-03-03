Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford F-150

STX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

STX

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 4752441
  2. 4752441
  3. 4752441
  4. 4752441
  5. 4752441
  6. 4752441
  7. 4752441
  8. 4752441
  9. 4752441
  10. 4752441
  11. 4752441
  12. 4752441
  13. 4752441
Contact Seller

$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4752441
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM6CKD62817
Exterior Colour
Tuxedo Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Steel Grey (CS)
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

3.7LTR V6
ONLY 105,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power steering
6 passengers
CD player with auxiliary & USB input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
Original Manitoba truck!
Alloy wheels
Clean Carfax report!

$13,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FIneRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Interval wipers
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
  • Dual note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Suspension
  • Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Additional Features
  • Black front/rear stone cuffs
  • Fixed rear window
  • Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
  • HD shock absorbers
  • outside temp display
  • Black door handles
  • 2-ton jack
  • Front dome lamp
  • Securilock anti-theft ignition
  • Black tailgate handle
  • Side-impact airbags
  • Front Coil Springs
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
  • Front grab handles
  • Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
  • 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
  • Autolock features for child safety seats
  • Black urethane steering wheel
  • Single Exhaust
  • Black manual mirrors
  • BLACK VINYL FLOORING
  • Black bar-style grille w/colour-keyed surround
  • Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Bright headlamps
  • Front passenger visor mirror
  • Integrated map lamps
  • 4-way driver/front passenger headrests
  • Cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
  • Rear window solar tint glass
  • Front aux pwr point
  • 3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
  • 6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
  • 78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
  • Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
  • Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners
  • Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes
  • Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
  • Display centre -inc: trip computer, warning message, text function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2008 Ford Ranger SPORT
 155,000 KM
$10,975 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 155,000 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 212,000 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Send A Message