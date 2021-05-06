Menu
2012 Ford F-150

206,000 KM

Details

$24,975

+ tax & licensing
$24,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$24,975

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7055042
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET8CFC13295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5LTR Ecoboost
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Power rear sliding window
Heated & air conditioned seats
Memory seat (driver's)
5 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
Nav
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
206,000kms!
Paint to match front & rear bumpers
Aluminum wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba truck!

$24,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
