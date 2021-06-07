2012 Ford F-150

$23,975 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7264229

7264229 VIN: 1FTFW1ET0CFA00499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.