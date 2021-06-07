Menu
2012 Ford F-150

209,000 KM

Details

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

209,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7264229
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0CFA00499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5LTR EcoBoost
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Heated & air conditioned seats
5 passengers
Buckets & console
CD player with USB & auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
209,000 HIGHWAY KMS
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Step bars
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba truck!

$23,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

