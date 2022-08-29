Menu
2012 Ford F-150

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,975

+ tax & licensing
$25,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XTR

2012 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$25,975

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9018370
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ETXCFA77782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5LTR V6 Ecoboost
ONLY 97,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power heated mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
CD player with USB & auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
6 passengers
Locking tailgate
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Back up camera
Tonneau cover
Chrome wheels
Brand new tires
Step bars
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!

$25,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW SUMMER HOURS***

EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022

Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

