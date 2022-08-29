$25,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2012 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$25,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9018370
- VIN: 1FTFX1ETXCFA77782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5LTR V6 Ecoboost
ONLY 97,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power heated mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
CD player with USB & auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
6 passengers
Locking tailgate
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Back up camera
Tonneau cover
Chrome wheels
Brand new tires
Step bars
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!
$25,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW SUMMER HOURS***
EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022
Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
