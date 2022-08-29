Menu
2012 Ford F-150

194,000 KM

Details

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XTR package 5.0 litre 4x4 Quad cab

2012 Ford F-150

XTR package 5.0 litre 4x4 Quad cab

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

194,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9094966
  • Stock #: 2012 f150 4x4 quad cab
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2CFA97408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F150 4x4 XLT with XTR package

4x4 pickup truck , full quad cab in great condition.

Power seat , blue tooth , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more

Over $2500 just spent on Safety and Service including rebuilding rear differential , front brakes (pads / rotors) front strut , control arms, synthetic oil change, front end alignment and more

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 18, 995

5. 0 litre 8 cylinder with 194,000 km

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions call / text 204 998 0203
@ office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Car proof report available , Manitoba truck

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

