2012 Ford F-150
XTR package 5.0 litre 4x4 Quad cab
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
- Stock #: 2012 f150 4x4 quad cab
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF2CFA97408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford F150 4x4 XLT with XTR package
4x4 pickup truck , full quad cab in great condition.
Power seat , blue tooth , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more
Over $2500 just spent on Safety and Service including rebuilding rear differential , front brakes (pads / rotors) front strut , control arms, synthetic oil change, front end alignment and more
SALE PRICED ONLY $ 18, 995
5. 0 litre 8 cylinder with 194,000 km
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions call / text 204 998 0203
@ office 204 414 9210
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Car proof report available , Manitoba truck
Current Manitoba safety
Vehicle Features
