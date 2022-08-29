2012 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9094966

9094966 Stock #: 2012 f150 4x4 quad cab

2012 f150 4x4 quad cab VIN: 1FTFW1EF2CFA97408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Stock # 2012 f150 4x4 quad cab

Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.