2012 Mazda MAZDA3

119,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

GX 5 spd manual transmission only 119,000 km remote start

GX 5 spd manual transmission only 119,000 km remote start

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7500549
  • Stock #: 2012mazda3
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF9C1601765

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2012mazda3
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

2012 Mazda 3 , 4 cyl, 4 door sedan with only 119,000 km , 5 speed manual transmission

Excellent condition and below average km's
remote start , keyless entry, bluetooth, and more!

Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,

Zero accidents

2.0 litre 4 cylinder ....great fuel economy

NOW SALE PRICED $ 8,495

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

204 414-9210

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

See link below for Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: murray@dealswithintegrity.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

