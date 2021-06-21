2012 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda 3 , 4 cyl, 4 door sedan with only 119,000 km , 5 speed manual transmission
Excellent condition and below average km's
remote start , keyless entry, bluetooth, and more!
Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,
Zero accidents
2.0 litre 4 cylinder ....great fuel economy
NOW SALE PRICED $ 8,495
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
204 414-9210
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
See link below for Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: murray@dealswithintegrity.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
