2012 Mazda MAZDA3

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Sport - GS -

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8377584
  • Stock #: 2012 mazda3 hatch manual
  • VIN: JM1BL1L70C1569525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2012 mazda3 hatch manual
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda3 hatchback sport gs- skyactive with great options , in great condition

6 speed manual transmission, sunroof, heated seats ,

winter tires currently installed and comes with all season tires on original alloy wheels .

2.0 4 cyl engine , with 153,000 km

zero accidents

Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more

Safety and Service just completed including fresh oil change ,

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 10,495

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203 or @ office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-XXXX

204-998-0203

