204-998-0203
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport - GS -
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
- Listing ID: 8377584
- Stock #: 2012 mazda3 hatch manual
- VIN: JM1BL1L70C1569525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Mazda3 hatchback sport gs- skyactive with great options , in great condition
6 speed manual transmission, sunroof, heated seats ,
winter tires currently installed and comes with all season tires on original alloy wheels .
2.0 4 cyl engine , with 153,000 km
zero accidents
Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more
Safety and Service just completed including fresh oil change ,
SALE PRICED ONLY $ 10,495
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203 or @ office 204 414 9210
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
Vehicle Features
