2012 Nissan Rogue
SV only $6495 AWD SUV 230,000 km with 3 month warranty
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2012rogue
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Rogue 4cyl AWD SUV only $6495
Brand new tires all around
power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , heated seats and more
includes 3 months warranty
Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change , block heater, new brakes all around
230,000 km
SALE PRICED ONLY $ 6,495
Please note - slight surface rust
- priced accordingly.
2.5 litre 4 cylinder
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questionscall / text 204 998 0203
or @ office 204 414 9210
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
Vehicle Features
