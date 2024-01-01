Menu
<p><strong>2012 Nissan Rogue 4cyl AWD SUV only $6495</strong><br>Brand new tires all around</p><p>power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , heated seats and more<br>includes 3 months warranty</p><p>Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change , block heater, new brakes all around</p><p>230,000 km</p><p><strong>SALE PRICED ONLY $ 6,495</strong></p><p>Please note - slight surface rust</p><p>- priced accordingly.</p><p>2.5 litre 4 cylinder<br><br>Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions<strong>call / text 204 998 0203</strong><br>or @ office 204 414 9210<br><br>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales<br><br>Car proof report available<br><br>Current Manitoba safety<br><br>DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:<br>Secure Online application via:<br><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/>https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/</a><br><br>Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM<br><br>Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com<br><br>Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association<br><br>Lubrico Extended warranty available<br><br>Ask about Lubricos double up promotion</p>

11909321

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

2012 Nissan Rogue 4cyl AWD SUV only $6495
Brand new tires all around

power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , heated seats and more
includes 3 months warranty

Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change , block heater, new brakes all around

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 6,495

Please note - slight surface rust

- priced accordingly.

2.5 litre 4 cylinder

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

