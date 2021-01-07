2012 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Exterior Rear Spoiler Roof Rails Halogen Headlights Windows rear window defogger Privacy glass on rear doors/quarter windows/liftgate Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel vented disc brakes Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) Convenience Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front door map pockets Front passenger seatback pocket dual front/rear cupholders Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Independent strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers Colour-keyed grille Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat Power Options Colour-keyed heated folding pwr mirrors Pwr windows -inc: driver 1-touch auto down

Additional Features Tonneau Cover CHROME DOOR HANDLES 4-Wheel ABS SPLASH GUARDS Front/rear stabilizer bars Energy absorbing steering column UV-reducing solar glass Side door guard beams Hood buckling creases Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags (2) 12-volt pwr outlets Bluetooth hands-free phone system Premium Cloth Seat Trim Air conditioning w/micro filter Front/rear passenger assist grips Intermittent/continuous rear wiper P225/60R17 all-season tires Chrome license plate finisher Energy absorbing bumpers Immobilizer key system w/panic alarm Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensors Electronic brake force distribution -inc: brake assist Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover sensor 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine Continuously variable transmission (CVT) Intuitive all wheel drive Centre console -inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder 3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge, digital clock, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, trip computer, outside temp display, trip odometer Illumination -inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light, glove compartment light, ignition key light Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual adjustable seat lifter, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints 4.3" colour audio display

