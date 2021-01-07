2012 Nissan Rogue

Privacy glass on rear doors/quarter windows/liftgate
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front passenger seatback pocket
dual front/rear cupholders
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Independent strut front suspension
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Colour-keyed heated folding pwr mirrors
Pwr windows -inc: driver 1-touch auto down
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Energy absorbing steering column
Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air conditioning w/micro filter
Front/rear passenger assist grips
Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
P225/60R17 all-season tires
Chrome license plate finisher
Immobilizer key system w/panic alarm
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensors
Electronic brake force distribution -inc: brake assist
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover sensor
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Intuitive all wheel drive
Centre console -inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder
3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering
Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge, digital clock, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, trip computer, outside temp display, trip odometer
Illumination -inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light, glove compartment light, ignition key light
Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual adjustable seat lifter, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints
4.3" colour audio display
