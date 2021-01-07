Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue

212,000 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6445215
  • Stock #: 2012rogue
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV8CW361581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey (K)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2012rogue
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 4 cyl SUV


priced @ only $7,995


heated seats, sun roof , blue tooth and much more


Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , alloy wheels


212,000 well maintained km


Car proof report available


Current Manitoba safety


DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:


Secure Online application via:


https://secure.thewebshop.ca/epic/application.php


Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM


Email: murray@dealswithintegrity.com


Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association


Lubrico Extended warranty available


Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Halogen Headlights
rear window defogger
Privacy glass on rear doors/quarter windows/liftgate
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front door map pockets
Front passenger seatback pocket
dual front/rear cupholders
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Independent strut front suspension
Roof mounted antenna
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Colour-keyed grille
60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Colour-keyed heated folding pwr mirrors
Pwr windows -inc: driver 1-touch auto down
Tonneau Cover
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
4-Wheel ABS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Energy absorbing steering column
UV-reducing solar glass
Side door guard beams
Hood buckling creases
Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Air conditioning w/micro filter
Front/rear passenger assist grips
Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
P225/60R17 all-season tires
Chrome license plate finisher
Energy absorbing bumpers
Immobilizer key system w/panic alarm
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensors
Electronic brake force distribution -inc: brake assist
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover sensor
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Intuitive all wheel drive
Centre console -inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder
3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering
Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge, digital clock, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, trip computer, outside temp display, trip odometer
Illumination -inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light, glove compartment light, ignition key light
Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual adjustable seat lifter, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints
4.3" colour audio display

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

