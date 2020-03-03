Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller

$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4752444
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FP6CS104775
Exterior Colour
Bright White (White)
Interior Colour
Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior (TXV3)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

4.7LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
6 passengers
Alloy wheels
Remote starter

$15,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear dome lamp
Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Next Generation Engine Controller
  • 4.7L V8 FFV ENGINE
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down
  • 12V aux pwr outlet
  • Instrumentation w/tachometer
  • Auto halogen headlamps
Safety
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire carrier winch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Trim
  • Base Door Trim Panel
  • Black grille
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Assist handles
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door handles
  • Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Black vinyl floor covering
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Black rear bumper
  • Black instrument panel bezel
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Black front bumper
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • Tip start electronic starting feature
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Front wheel spats
  • Rear wheel spats
  • Folding rear bench seat
  • Gray upper front fascia
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • Audio jack input
  • Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player
  • 6' 4" cargo box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2008 Ford Ranger SPORT
 155,000 KM
$10,975 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 155,000 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 212,000 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Send A Message