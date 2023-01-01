$19,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2012 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$19,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9707062
- VIN: 3C6JD7CT9CG233678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7LTR Hemi
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
Power pedals
2 passengers
Buckets & console
199,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Western Canada truck!
Factory remote starter
Paint to match cap
20" Chrome wheels
Fog lights
A CHOICE of EITHER black rims & tires OR the chrome rims & tires
REBUILT STATUS
$19,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***WINTER HOURS***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
