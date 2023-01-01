Menu
2012 RAM 1500

199,000 KM

Details Description

$19,975

+ tax & licensing
$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

2012 RAM 1500
SPORT

SPORT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9707062
  • VIN: 3C6JD7CT9CG233678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7LTR Hemi
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
Power pedals
2 passengers
Buckets & console
199,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Western Canada truck!
Factory remote starter
Paint to match cap
20" Chrome wheels
Fog lights
A CHOICE of EITHER black rims & tires OR the chrome rims & tires
REBUILT STATUS

$19,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***WINTER HOURS***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

