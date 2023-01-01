$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203
2012 Volvo C30
T5 Coupe automatic sunroof front wheel drive 5 cy turbo
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9445611
- Stock #: 2012 volvoc30 t5
- VIN: YV1672MK6C2266798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Stock # 2012 volvoc30 t5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
available soon
2012 Volvo C30 T5 model , 5 cyl, Turbo
2 door Coupe with only 109,000 km,
automatic transmission
Rare, Hard to find C30 in this kind of condition and such low km - only 5 1/2 years of driving !!!
front wheel drive ,sunroof , keyless entry, bluetooth, and more!
Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,
2.5 litre 5 cylinder ....Turbo
Local trade in
Extensive service records shown on carfax
Zero Accident disclosures ,
Pride of ownership shows through this vehicle.
NOW SALE PRICED $ 12,995
PST and GST not included
synthetic oil / filter change
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
cell/text 204 998 0203
office 204 414 9210
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.