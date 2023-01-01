Menu
2012 Volvo C30

109,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2012 Volvo C30

2012 Volvo C30

T5 Coupe automatic sunroof front wheel drive 5 cy turbo

2012 Volvo C30

T5 Coupe automatic sunroof front wheel drive 5 cy turbo

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9445611
  • Stock #: 2012 volvoc30 t5
  • VIN: YV1672MK6C2266798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 2012 volvoc30 t5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

available soon
2012 Volvo C30 T5 model , 5 cyl, Turbo

2 door Coupe with only 109,000 km,

automatic transmission

Rare, Hard to find C30 in this kind of condition and such low km - only 5 1/2 years of driving !!!

front wheel drive ,sunroof , keyless entry, bluetooth, and more!

Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,

2.5 litre 5 cylinder ....Turbo

Local trade in

Extensive service records shown on carfax

Zero Accident disclosures ,

Pride of ownership shows through this vehicle.

NOW SALE PRICED $ 12,995

PST and GST not included

synthetic oil / filter change

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

cell/text 204 998 0203

office 204 414 9210

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Bluetooth Connection

