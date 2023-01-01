2012 Volvo C30

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

2012 volvoc30 t5 VIN: YV1672MK6C2266798

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

