Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2013 Acura RDX 6cyl 4x4 SUV ..</strong></p><p><strong>great SUV with great options .. heated seats , power seats, backup camera blue tooth , and more ,,,,</strong><br><br>Dont let the higher km concern you as this Acura RDX is in excellent condition, must be seen</p><p>Air conditioning , power windows and locks , ,cruise control ,remote entry ,<br><br><strong>3.5 litre 6 cylinder ....WITH 264,000 kms.</strong></p><p>Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...</p><p>including synthetic oil change<br><br>PST and GST not included<br><br>Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions<br><strong>call / text 204 998 0203 </strong></p><p><strong>or</strong> office 204 414 9210<br><br>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales</p><p>Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive<br><br>Free Car proof report available<br><br>Current Manitoba safety<br><br>DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:<br>Secure Online application via:<br><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/>https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/</a><br><br>Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM<br><br>Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com<br><br>Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association<br><br>Lubrico Extended warranty available<br><br>Ask about Lubricos double up promotion</p>

2013 Acura RDX

264,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Acura RDX

RDX luxury AWD SUV 6 cyl

Watch This Vehicle
11958738

2013 Acura RDX

RDX luxury AWD SUV 6 cyl

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  1. 11958738
  2. 11958738
  3. 11958738
  4. 11958738
  5. 11958738
  6. 11958738
  7. 11958738
  8. 11958738
  9. 11958738
  10. 11958738
  11. 11958738
  12. 11958738
  13. 11958738
  14. 11958738
  15. 11958738
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
264,000KM
VIN 5J8TB4H3XDL80434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2013acurardx
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Acura RDX 6cyl 4x4 SUV ..

great SUV with great options .. heated seats , power seats, backup camera blue tooth , and more ,,,,

Don't let the higher km concern you as this Acura RDX is in excellent condition, must be seen

Air conditioning , power windows and locks , ,cruise control ,remote entry ,

3.5 litre 6 cylinder ....WITH 264,000 km's.

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

including synthetic oil change

PST and GST not included

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203

or office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive

Free Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 QX60 AWD Luxury 7 seater SUV only 128,000 km remote start leather for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2014 Infiniti QX60 QX60 AWD Luxury 7 seater SUV only 128,000 km remote start leather 128,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura MDX 7 seater luxury SUV AWD 6 cyl Navigation Package only 170,000 km for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2014 Acura MDX 7 seater luxury SUV AWD 6 cyl Navigation Package only 170,000 km 170,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue SV only $6495 AWD SUV 230,000 km with 3 month warranty for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2012 Nissan Rogue SV only $6495 AWD SUV 230,000 km with 3 month warranty 230,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

Call Dealer

204-998-XXXX

(click to show)

204-998-0203

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Contact Seller
2013 Acura RDX