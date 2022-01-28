Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,975

+ tax & licensing
LT

LT

Location

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

209,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8250996
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE74DG362781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
6 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
209,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Factory remote starter
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Alloy wheels
Fog lights

$20,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

