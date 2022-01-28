$20,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$20,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8250996
- VIN: 3GCPKSE74DG362781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
6 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
209,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Factory remote starter
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
$20,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.