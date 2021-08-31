Menu
2013 Ford Escape

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE heated seats AWD 4 cyl

2013 Ford Escape

SE heated seats AWD 4 cyl

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  1. 8028127
  2. 8028127
  3. 8028127
  4. 8028127
  5. 8028127
  6. 8028127
  7. 8028127
  8. 8028127
  9. 8028127
  10. 8028127
  11. 8028127
  12. 8028127
  13. 8028127
  14. 8028127
  15. 8028127
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8028127
  • Stock #: 2013escape
  • VIN: 1fmcu9gx6dua15363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2013escape
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Escape SE AWD SUV only 144,000 km with Remote Start

Also includes , automatic transmission, power tailgate, power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , heated leather seats and more

Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change ,

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 11,995

1.6 litre 4 cylinderEcoBoost

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203
@ office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

