2013 Ford F-150

179,000 KM

$23,975

+ tax & licensing
$23,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT-XTR

2013 Ford F-150

XLT-XTR

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$23,975

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7226753
  VIN: 1FTFW1ETXDFB93469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5LTR V6 Ecoboost
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
6 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
179,000kms!
Chrome wheels
Factory remote starter
Chrome step bars
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!

$23,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

