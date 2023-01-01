$16,475+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$16,475
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10129665
- VIN: 3FA6P0H73DR151224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5LTR
ONLY 82,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
5 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
Steering wheel controls
Back up camera
Alloy wheels
CLAIM FREE car!
$16,475 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
***CLOSED***
MAY 20TH - 22ND
JULY 1ST-3RD
AUGUST 5TH - 7TH
SEPTEMBER 2ND - 4TH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.