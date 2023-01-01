Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

82,000 KM

Details Description

$16,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,475

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 10129665
  2. 10129665
  3. 10129665
  4. 10129665
  5. 10129665
  6. 10129665
  7. 10129665
  8. 10129665
  9. 10129665
  10. 10129665
  11. 10129665
  12. 10129665
  13. 10129665
  14. 10129665
  15. 10129665
  16. 10129665
  17. 10129665
  18. 10129665
  19. 10129665
  20. 10129665
Contact Seller

$16,475

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10129665
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H73DR151224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5LTR
ONLY 82,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
5 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
Steering wheel controls
Back up camera
Alloy wheels
CLAIM FREE car!

$16,475 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

***CLOSED***

MAY 20TH - 22ND
JULY 1ST-3RD
AUGUST 5TH - 7TH
SEPTEMBER 2ND - 4TH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 118,000 KM
$30,975 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE
 82,000 KM
$16,475 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 87,000 KM
$22,975 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory